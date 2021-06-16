Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has disclosed that his administration has drafted a bill to reposition the traditional institution to serve the people better.

el-Rufai further disclosed that the contents of the draft bill have been shared with all the graded emirates and chiefdoms who have made comments on the aspects that are of interest to them.

He thanked the leaders of the traditional institution for their feedback and welcomed the chance to further discuss the matter.

The governor, who was speaking in Kaduna at the quarterly meeting of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs on Wednesday, said that it is time to replace the colonial law that is still in use.

Discussing the purpose of the meeting, el-Rufai disclosed that the bill has been forwarded to the traditional rulers to study and make observations where necessary.

“This meeting has been convened to discuss some of the grey areas of the bill, Your Highnesses, before the transmission of the bill to the Kaduna State House of Assembly,” he said.

The governor called on the Royal Fathers “to contribute effectively to the deliberations on this very important document that will shape the future of the traditional institution and restore its fading glory.’’

El Rufai also enjoined the traditional rulers to continue sensitizing their respective communities, to see intelligence gathering and sharing information as acts of personal responsibility.

The governor condoled the traditional rulers on the demise of their immediate past chairman, His Highness Alhaji Dr. Shehu Idris, CFR.

‘’The death of Emir Idris is a monumental loss to the government and people of Kaduna state in view of his invaluable contributions to 20 successive state administrations in fostering peace and harmonious coexistence of our diverse people,’’ he noted.

El-Rufai also recalled that Kaduna state has lost other prominent members of the council such as His Highness, Alhaji Ja’afaru Abubakar Kauru, Emir of Kauru, His Highness, Brigadier-General Abubakar Garba Muhammad, Emir of Lere, His Highness, Iliya Ajiya Antang, Chief of Godogodo, His Highness, the Chief of Barde, Mr. Sako Gajere and most recently, the Chief of Kudaru, His Highness, Ishaku Sabo Damina.

He prayed for the Almighty Allah to “comfort their families and this Council and give us the courage to bear the irreparable loss.”

The governor also congratulated His Highness, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, for his appointment and installation as the 19th Emir of Zazzau and the Chairman of the Council.

He commended Ambassador Bamalli for working tirelessly to unite the people of the Emirate since his ascension to the throne of Emir of Zazzau.

