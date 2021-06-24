A 40-year-old man, Sani Abubakar, on Thursday dragged his younger brother Adda’u Ahmed before a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna for allegedly disobeying their late father’s will.

Abubakar, who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna, also dragged one Malam Shuaibu.

He told the court that their late father willed one of the rooms in his house to be converted to a mosque but the first and second defendants disobeyed the wishes of his late father.

Abubakar said that Shuaibu, was the person who shared the inheritance and allotted the mosque to Ahmed.

”I want the court to order the first defendant to move his belongings from the mosque,” he said.

In their defence, the defendants said they had no idea of the complaint’s claims, adding that Ahmed built the room on his father’s land.

After listening to the matter, the judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta ordered Abubakar to present his witnesses.

Abubakar-Tureta also held that the court would visit the propety.

He adjourned the matter untill July 8.

