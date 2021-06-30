Jude Onwuzulike, an inmate at the Awka Correctional Centre in Anambra, on Tuesday, bagged two certificates from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Awka Study Centre.

Onwuzulike was issued the certificates of Post Graduate Diploma and Masters of Science degrees in Information Technology.

Mr Felix Edoka, Registrar, NOUN, while presenting the certificates at the Awka Correctional Centre, said the programme was targeted at impacting lives, including providing education to the inmates.

Edoka, who was represented by the Deputy Registrar, Academics, Mr Oladipo Ajayi, commended the inmate for achieving the feat despite his peculiar environment.

He urged other inmates to take advantage of the programme to become educated.

Also speaking, Director, NOUN Awka Centre, Prof. Scholastica Ezeribe, said the programme was a clear demonstration of the importance the institution attached to the education of inmates.

“The inmate defended the certificates online under strict supervision. This shows that distance and space were not barrier to interested students of the institution.

“We could have given him the certificates with his colleagues during the convocation in Abuja, but because of his peculiar situation, we had to bring the two-in-one certificate to him,” she added

In his remarks, Mr Patrick Chukwuemeka, Controller, Awka Correctional Centre, said that the scheme was initiated for the educational development and Skill empowerment of inmates.

Chukwuemeka, thanked the programme facilitators for their assistance to the graduate, appealing to other inmates to emulate Onwuzulike to upgrade themselves.

“The Correctional Centre is not only for confinement, but opportunities for the inmates to upgrade themselves academically as well as learn skills that will make them better persons after their jail term,” he said.

Responding, the graduate, Onwuzulike, thanked the centre and NOUN for the opportunity given to him to upgrade himself academically.