By Adeola Badru

In the face of the recent burning of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s offices in some parts of the country, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Barrister Mutiu Agboke, Wednesday, said security agents have assured the commission of adequate protection of its facilities in the state.

Agboke also disclosed that insecurity and Covid-19 are the reasons the commission is adopting online continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

The REC stated these during a media briefing on the commencement of the scheduled Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise not held at the INEC Collation Centre, Ibadan, the state capital.

Agboke said:”The Commission decided to commence the scheduled CVR with an online exercise nationwide using INEC portal . This shall be followed by the commencement of the scheduled appointments for online registrations and commencement of physical CVR on July 19,2021 in all our INEC state and local government offices nationwide.”

“INEC is carrying out the online CVR but the idea of online is a novel one. Those who have already been registered as voters can carry out all the other CVR activities. The essence is for two major reasons which are , first, to reduce overcrowding at our registration centres especially in the context of Covid-19 pandemic and second, as a result of the prevailing security situation in the country, Oyo State in particular.”

When asked measures being put in place to forestall burning of the Commission’s facilities as witnessed in some parts of the country, Agboke said: “You can’t see the security measures put in place physically. We have met with the Police Commissioner, the Oyo State Director of Department of State Service and the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). They have given their words. By July 19, all the equipment needed will be here.”

Agboke also disclosed that the commission had created new 1,607 polling units in the state.

“Intially, there were 4,783 polling units in the state. However, with the additional new 1,607 polling units , we now have a total number of 6, 390 polling units in the state.”

“Importantly, the new polling units will guarantee better access to voters during elections and the idea is also to make new polling units available for voters during this CVR exercise which kick-started online from June 28, 2021,” the REC said.

Agboke also said 700,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) are yet to be collected from the commission.

