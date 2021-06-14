



By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, Anglican Bishop on the Niger has urged the federal government to either implement the reports of the 2014 National Conference or alternatively convoke a fresh one to douse the tensions arising from various ethnic agitations in the country which in turn, culminated in national uprising and killing of thousands of Nigerians.

He contended that the implementation of the confab reports or convocation of a fresh one would definitely save the country from total disintegration and further loss of lives and property.

READ ALSOIPOB: Buhari must create opportunity for dialogue – Obi, House of Reps member

Bishop Nwokolo who spoke at the third session of the 31st Synod of the Diocese on the Niger held at St. John’s Anglican Church, Eziowelle in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, further contended that implementing the confab reports or convoking a fresh one would equally offer all the agitating entities free grounds to voice their grievances and if such legitimate agitations are addressed, the on-going bloodletting sprees would eventually come to an end.

According to Bishop Nwokolo, “Over the decades, shrill voices across the length and breadth of the country have agitated various injustices they claimed to have experienced in the country. While some ethnic groups, for instance, claimed either economic marginalization, others protested lopsided appointments, political or infrastructural marginalization all of which invariably necessitated the 2014 confab”.

“Unfortunately, the conference which reports specifically emphasized restructure, resource control, and infrastructure is tugged away in the government cupboard. Today, less than seven years after the conference, the nation is in an abysmal chaotic state. Insecurity occasioned by various causes now rock the very foundation of this our dear nation”.

“As there is confusion now in the North, so there are in both the West and the East. Regrettably, each area of trouble seems to be representing a particular cause of the agitation. The North, through the Boko haram sect, the Fulani herdsmen, the Jihadists seem to have a common cause as the West and the East through their individual ethnic militia seem to be pursuing their own separate causes”.

In their separate speeches, Venerable Nkwoemezie, the Clerical Synod Secretary; Nonso Anene, a member of the Synod Planning Committee and Rev. Onyebuchi Ginika Eriobunah, Parish Priest of St. John’s Parish, Eziowelle who ex-rayed the these of the synod: “Be doers of the word and not hearers only”, expressed satisfaction that the Bishop’s charge at the synod was compatible with the topical issues plaguing the nation and charged Christians to remain obedient to God even in the face of prosecutions.