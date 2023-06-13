Halt attacks on Ndigbo in Lagos, Bishop Nwokolo tells FG, LASG

File photo for illustration.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — THE Bishop Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo has told the Federal Government, Lagos State government and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to halt the attack on Ndigbo in Lagos State, and protect Ndigbo and their businesses in the state to avoid escalation or reprisal.

He also described as unacceptable, the continued insults and hate speech by Lagos miscreants calculated to defame the personalities of Ndigbo, who live and lawfully go about their businesses in Lagos State.

Nwokolo also told security agents in the state to do their job and stop pretending they are not seeing the attacks or that they are employed to protect a particular ethnic group in the state.

He also urged the newly elected political office holders, including the President, not to forget various groundbreaking promises they made to the electorate in the course of their campaigns, but should honourably redeem them.

Nwokolo made the call in the Bishop’s Charge he delivered to the 2nd Session of the 32nd Synod of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese on the Niger, at St John’s Anglican Church, Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

According to him, “The synod observes with grave indignation and an outright condemnation of the unwarranted attacks unleashed on the Igbo in Lagos State in recent months. The lives, property, and business concerns of the Igbo in Lagos have all these months remained objects of attacks for no just cause.

“Some miscreants have continued to insult the Igbo in the state with an unacceptable degree of hate speeches calculated to defame the personalities of the people who live and lawfully go about their businesses in the state.

“While the synod condemns the trend without equivocations, it sends a save-our-souls call on Lagos State Government, Federal Government, and security agencies to come to the aid of the Igbo in the state and arrest the situation before it escalates beyond control.

“The perpetrators of the physical and verbal attacks should be brought to book as their activities negate the nation’s constitutional provisions empowering every Nigerian to freely live and do lawful businesses in any part of the country.”

On the new political office holders, Nwokolo said: “We wish to appeal to them not to be forgetful of various groundbreaking promises they presented to us in the course of their campaigns. Nigerians expect them to honourably redeem their promises by judiciously using their newly earned offices to turn around the sorry state of the nation.

“The Synod appeal to them to consciously make clear differences from what has been the old order, by being selfless, considerate, bridge builders, detribalised as well as being their brothers’ keepers while carrying out their individual and collective assignments.”