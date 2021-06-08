.

By Adesina Wahab

A lecturer at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State, Dr Elvis Otobo, has related how the founder of the university, Dr Ola Adebogun, was very instrumental to him completing his doctorate degree programme among other support he got from Adebogun.

Otobo, in a tribute and show of appreciation to Adebogun, said God used the university founder to adopt him as his own son and encourage him to face the challenges of life.

Otobo recently completed his PhD studies in Information Resources Management at Babcock University.

“I met Dr. Ola Adebogun in 2014. At that time life was at its lowest ebb, but he gave me a chance and encouraged me massively all the way as a father would do to his biological son. He kept encouraging me all the way as mentor and father.

First, by his kind and motivating words any time l have the rare opportunity to see him personally or talk with him on the phone.

“He is so positive and inspiring by telling me to aim for the top and for the best. Like a father, he once said to me “Otobo, you are meant for the international world.” With these words, l started trusting God to take me to the global stage. True to his words, in 2015, the International Council on Archives, spotted me and gave me the only sponsorship ticket for Africa to attend its international conference which held that year in Iceland and thereafter, opportunities for frequent travels abroad opened for me.

“In 2021, l completed my PhD. studies in information resources management in Babcock University and many relevant professional certifications due to his unending spiritual, moral and financial support at all time.

“I have never met a man who is so selfless, humble, God fearing, and a true philanthropist like him. I have lost counts of the number of times he has gifted me millions of naira to ensure that l and my family do not lack. His financial support to me and my family is overwhelming. As a father, he always looks out for our welfare and improvement in life,” he said.

Otobo recalled that in 2019, Adebogun helped his family to set up a school in Ajah, Lagos.

“He called me one day and said “Otobo, someday you will retire, and you need something to fall back on” He gave us all the financial support and moral backing to make it work and to the glory of God, my family has a modern and thriving school located in Ajah area of Lagos,” he stated.

He described his meeting with Adebogun as a game changing experience in his life, adding that the philanthropic gestures of Adebogun has been extended to countless number of students he has given scholarship to further their education.

He called on well-to-do Nigerians to emulate Adebogun and help take their compatriots out of poverty by supporting them to actualize their dreams.