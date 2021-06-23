Gunmen kill man, his 2 sons in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

A man and his two sons have been killed by gunmen in Taraba State.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Wednesday in Jauro Gantang village, Gassol Local Government Area.

It was also learned that a woman sustained injuries and she is currently receiving treatment at First referral hospital in Mutum-Biyu.

Contacted, spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal said he was yet to receive information on the incident.

However, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Immigration Service, Ayuba Tijos confirmed the incident.

According to him, “the Incident took place in Jauro Gantang Lomudo, under sarkin Dutse, Mutum-Biyu chiefdom.

“A man was killed by unknown gunmen with his two children and the wife sustained gun injury.“

Vanguard News Nigeria