By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Lawrence Fejokwu has assured residents of Ijebu North local government area of Ogun State of adequate security of their lives and property.

Major General Fejokwu gave the assurance during a free medical outreach conducted by 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala, which was Abeokuta as part of the formation’s Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities.

The GOC said, the CIMIC exercise was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff to provide a platform to further strengthen relationship between the Nigerian Army and civilian populace at the grassroots.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: 21-yr-old Unilag student reveals how she killed Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga

General Fejokwu enjoined the communities to be security conscious, adding that they should report any breach of security within their vicinity to security agents. He advised that they should desist from the use of force in solving issues, stressing that it should be the last resort.

Earlier the Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala, Abeokuta, Brigadier General Adewale Adekoya during the flag off of the exercise noted that the CIMIC was an integral part of 35 Artillery Brigade efforts to enhancing civil/military relations and Nigerian Army’s corporate social responsibility .

He said, “it is a tradition for the Nigerian Army to regularly conduct medical outreach and grassroots socialservices in rural communities.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Corper pays respect to her elder brother after service

He disclosed that the exercise provided an avenue to enlighten the communities on the implications of drug abuse, render free medical consultations and services and enlightenment on recruitment into the Nigerian Army.

The 35 Brigade CIMIC exercise was extended to traditional rulers, staff of Ijebu North local government, market women. Others are the less privileged, members of Community Development Association and students.

The medical services included blood pressure checks, eye examination,s and medication for malaria and fever.

Vanguard News Nigeria