James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

No fewer than five persons were on Wednesday burnt to death, while two others sustained first degree of injury in a fuel tanker explosion at Ajilete, along Owode-Idiroko road, in Yewa South local government area of Ogun State.

According to eyewitnesses, a truck bearing 33,000 litres of petroleum product was descending the steep portion of the road when its tank suddenly detached from truck’s body and tumbled to the ground with a bang.

The explosion, the witnesses said, killed five persons on the spot, while the two others were injured.

They said they were all residents of the area where the accident occurred.

Confirming the incident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Commander, Idiroko Unit, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, said five deaths were recorded, saying that the remains of the dead had been claimed by their families.

Olaluwoye said the accident occurred at about 8:15am, pointing out that a bus and a motorcycle were also caught in a web of the explosion and razed.

He said, “no vehicle rammed into the tanker. The tank dropped off from the back of the tanker and exploded. The number of persons involved are seven; five dead, two injured.

“The driver had taken away the head of the truck as at the time we got there. But we have allowed to police to take charge and handle that aspect.”

Vanguard News Nigeria