Fleeing Imo inmate re-arrested in Lagos for stealing sim, memory cards

By Bose Adelaja

One of the inmates who escaped from Owerri Correctional Center, Imo State, has been re-arrested in Lagos after allegedly stealing a sim card and memory cards.

The suspect, 34 years old Oyemachi Maduabuchi, male, who escaped from the Correctional Centre, was re-arrested by Lagos State Police Command on April 23, 2021.

He was said to have escaped from Owerri after the jailbreak that occurred on April 5, 2021, at 2 am.

The suspect, who fled Owerri the same day, was said to have moved to his village, Fegge in Onitsha, Anambra State, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder sister, Amarachi Maduabuchi, of Customs Bus Stop Ijegun Lagos who thereafter invited him to Lagos on April 19, 2021.

He was said to have been kept in the sister’s house where she used to lead him to church for special deliverance service.

In the process, after a vigil on April 20, 2021, at Bride Assembly Church, Ijesha Area of Lagos State, the suspect allegedly stole the sim and the memory cards of a member (name withheld) of the church before he was eventually arrested and the stolen items recovered from him.

In the course of the Police investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had been standing trial since 2009 for Conspiracy, Armed Robbery and Arson before Justice Nna Amadi of Ngbidi High Court 1, at Ngbidi in Imo State.

He has since confessed to the crime while the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that he should be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further investigations and necessary actions.

The CP, therefore, assured members of the public that the command will not relent on its efforts in making the state safe and peaceful for all and sundry to live in as all hands are on deck to effectively police Lagos State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

