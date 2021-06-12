.

By Steve Oko

Five students of the Abia State University Uturu ABSU, have been apprehended over alleged rape and involvement in cult-related activities.

Three of the students according to a university Senate Committee member, Mr Ojo Ezichi, in a viral video, allegedly raped two female students.

Mr. Ezichi who doubles as the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, in the university, said that the students were members of Black Axe cult group.

He said that the suspects would be expelled from the university in line with the university’s zero tolerance for criminality.

” This is their last day in this university”, Ezichi thundered in the viral video amid echoes from students disapproving of the criminal act.

When contacted the Head, Public Relations Department, of the university, Mr. Chijoke Nwogu, said he was yet to get details of the incident.

But another university source which pleaded not to be mentioned in print, said the incident took place on Thursday night at Unity Lodge off Campus.

The source said that the suspects had been handed over to the police for prosecution.

But efforts to extract response from the police was not successful as the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not pick calls put across to him as at the time of filing this report.