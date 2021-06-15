.

As traders lament losses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Esther Onyegbula

The Federal Housing Authority, FHA, has demolished hundreds of illegal structures in FESTAC Town, in the ongoing clean up exercise of the area.

Over 500 stalls and makeshift shops were reportedly, demolished.

Recall that the Managing Director, FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has earlier in the year issued quit noticed to the illegal occupants to relocate as the authority would embark on demolition of illegal structures in FESTAC and environs.

Ashafa, had earlier expressed readiness to embark on restoration of original master-plan and sanitation in FESTAC and environs, while giving assurances that upcoming FHA Estates expected across the geo-political zones of the country would provide housing and job opportunities for teeming Nigerians.

Some of the victim’s, mostly women, were hostile and refused to speak to Vanguard at the scene as they expressed anger over the losses.

However, it was learnt that about a week ago the traders were served quit notice with information that the demolition is to pave the way for construction of a road, and not because sold as been speculated.

Also, traders were allowed to take out their goods and valuables before the shops were demolished.

According to Mrs. Margret Bright, one of the victims said her goods had been outside a day before when her makeshift shop was destroyed. They called on the government to intervene as they have nowhere to go.

A fish dealer in Agboju Market, Alhaja Tiawo, said, “We need help, as the government has demolished Agboju Market. I am an old woman; it is by selling fish that I use to provide for my children.

Right now what do they want me to do? Should I start begging to feed my family.?

“We don’t have anywhere to go. We don’t have enough money to rent a small shop for three hundred thousand, and that is why we used the makeshift shop since we can’t afford to rent a shop. We were given seven days notice.”

Another victim, popularly known as Onyeze and his wife’s shops a where they sell bags of rice, beans and yams were part of the demolished market.

According to Onyeze, “It has been barely two months since I rented my own shop that was pulled down along with the others, all the money I paid gone. “