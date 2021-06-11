A map of Nigeria

The Federal Government says it will use locally made products, nation’s rich culture and tourism to commemorate the country at 60, as celebration continues.

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said this at a news conference organised in line with the preparation of Nigeria at 60 celebration continuation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nation turned 60 on Oct. 1, 2020.

Considering the significance of the age in the journey to nationhood, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the celebration should be made a year long one that will end in September.

According to Adebayo, the activities outlined are aimed at showcasing what the nation is endowed with that needs to be harnessed for the good of all.

He said that the concept of the event was made with the inclusion of the private sector and the activities included essay competition and photo gallery.

He noted that the celebration would be used to showcase globally, the rich cultural heritage of the nation so as to make Nigeria a choice destination for tourism.

The minister further said that tourism has huge potential to harness and if properly developed would significantly contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

”The present administration has made a deliberate effort to strengthen the economy by encouraging the growth of small and medium enterprises.

“According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, small and medium enterprises have contributed about 48 per cent of the national GDP in the last five years.

“In celebrating 60 years of our nationhood, the fruits of the labour of our people to create products and services deserve to be celebrated and encouraged.

“The exhibition of made in Nigeria products will therefore further reveal the tremendous potentials that abound in our quest for self sufficiency and self reliance.

“There is so much in our country that if we join hands we can create enough wealth for this and succeeding generations considering our rich cultural heritage and diversity,” he said.

Adebayo, therefore, urged the media to use the opportunity of the celebration to report things that unite and showed promise of a greater tomorrow for the nation.

Mr Femi Oyelade, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Say It Loud, an NGO, said the organisation was using the Nigeria at 60 celebration to reward citizens that had done exceptionally well in their endeavours.

”’The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, and the ownership committee on Nigeria@60 has commissioned Say It Loud Limited, to organise the Nigeria@60 special awards.

”#N60SA for achievement as recognition of notable and patriotic Nigerians making impact in different fields and endeavours in their different sectors and adding positive values to national development,” Oyelade said.

He added that every Nigerian could log on the website @ WWW.NIGERIANSPECIALAWARDS.COM to nominate the most suitable candidates of choice for different categories.

He called on Nigerians to participate and use the medium to showcase the good side of the nation against the negative reports.

NAN also reports that the exhibition of made in Nigeria products and life cultural troupes are scheduled from June 15 to June 19, at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

