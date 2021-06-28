By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-AMID insecurity challenges that faces the country including border security issues, the Federal Government and the Government of Cross River State, Monday, promised to synergize on labour and migration issues.

The Director General, Migration Control Agency, Cross River State, Michael Nku Abuo, disclosed this while speaking on the courtesy visit to the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Abubakar Nuhu, in Abuja.

According to Abuo the familiarization visit to the DG NDE, in his office is to see how the Federal Government through his Directorate will collaborate with the Cross River State government to synergize on skills acquisition that will engage people more instead of migrating.

He said they also discussed on areas of mutual interest as it relates to the directorate and the mandate of Migration Control Agency and ways to deepen the people oriented initiatives of the Ayade-led administration.

He also appreciated the Director General of NDE for his kind words, efforts and assurance to ensure Cross Riverians to benefit from the programmes of the Federal Government through the Directorate, and congratulated him on his recent confirmation as substantive Director General of NDE.

It will be recalled that Abuo has been advocating for legislation to back labour migration that would boost national development.

He pointed out that several solutions by both federal and state governments have been given to address the issue of unemployment in order to curb the problem, but the way forward is to tackle the menace is via labour migration.

According to him Cross River Migration Control is exploring and advancing for opportunities for citizens of the State who are at home and in Diaspora under a work study programme that will give access to student loans and jobs, and at the end come back to the State to inject their expertise in developing various sectors of the state economy as part of developing human resources.

Meanwhile, while receiving the Cross River delegation, the Director General, NDE, Abubakar Nuhu, commended the Ayade-led administration for the impact made in the area of job creation via effort to industrialize the state’s economy, and promised support from the directorate.