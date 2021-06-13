



The Federal Government has officially commenced the completion process for the 20 megawatts Farin Ruwa Multipurpose Dam in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Executive Council had earlier approved N8.1 billion for the completion of the dam.

Speaking in Nasarawa on Saturday, Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, said the dam project had potential for irrigation, water supply and boosting socioeconomic and industrial development of the state.

Adamu said the contract, which had a 24-month timeline, comprised the completion of the dam embankment, spillway and outlet works.

He added that it would include water supply and hydro power components, 20 kilometres of access road and the rehabilitation of some service quarters that had already been under construction before the project was abandoned.

The minister noted that the project which started in 2003, suffered setback due to lack of funding, hence the state’s soliciting for intervention from the Federal Government.

“In consideration of the state’s request, President Muhammadu Buhari graciously approved the take-over and completion of the project in 2018.

“The President not only approved the completion of the project as designed, he also expanded it to include a regional water scheme and construction of irrigation infrastructure of 2,000 hectares for the people,” Adamu explained.

He expressed optimism that upon completion, the dam’s multipurpose uses would be beneficial to the populace.

Adamu pledged the commitment of the present administration to promoting infrastructural development that would improve the lives of all citizens and guarantee socio-economic development.

In his speech, Governor Abdullahi Sule said the potential in Farin Ruwa Waterfalls was more than tourism, with the capacity to generate 40 megawatts of electricity and 40,000 acres of irrigation land for agriculture.

Sule said that when he visited the waterfalls and discovered the biggest challenge was road infrastructure, the state awarded a N3 billion contract for the road network leading to the site.

The governor said that the bottom table of the waterfalls could generate 15 megawatts of power while the dam itself could easily generate 25 megawatts of power, totaling 40 megawatts capacity.

Sule said when he took over leadership in the state, he learnt that N5.8 billion had been spent on the abandoned project, hence he looked for means to complete it so as to maximize its advantages.

The Governor pledged the state’s commitment to support the full completion of the project within the stipulated time. (NAN)