Farming, no more primitive venture but megabucks activity ― Ayade

By Emma Una, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has described the 21st-century agricultural activity as a megabucks venture which should be embraced by youths to get them gainfully employed.

The governor made the assertion on Tuesday, during a one-day agro industrialisation summit held in Ikom to sensitise youths and farmers in the area on new farming techniques organised by his Special Assistant on Agricultural Extension Services, Comrade Jabe Besong.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Tina Agbor urged the youths in the state to change their mindset about farming as a primitive venture meant only for illiterates, to an activity that is a huge money earner.

“Our forefathers engaged in farming with primitive tools to feed themselves with their families but over time, farming has become a money-spinning venture carried out by sophisticated equipment to earn big money so you should give it a digital look because it is the next big thing”. He said.

He reiterated the need for participants to take advantage of his administration’s agro industrialisation drive to provide themselves a better standard of living.

Mr. Okon Awuna, the Commissioner for Agriculture, highlighted the several agricultural activities by the state government stating that those robust agricultural policies are put in place for rapid economic development in the nearest future.

“In Nigeria, there is a shortfall in the production and supply of over 1.8 billion metric tons of tomatoes annually and over 8 billion naira worth of tomatoes come in from Cameroon into Nigeria through Ikom all you need to do is to get just one percent of that market and you are on your way to wealth”.

Earlier in her speech, Comrade Jabe Besong lauded the governor for his developmental strides in the Agro sector that has made Cross River State the trailblazer in agriculture.

She expressed her commitment towards ensuring the efforts of the governor in sustaining agro- activities which is the reason for organising the summit across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

