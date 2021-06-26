

By Dennis Agbo

The Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu (FEDCODTTEN), on Saturday, matriculated 400 fresh students for various diploma and degree programmes in three faculties and nine departments of the College for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The college, which in February, secured the nod of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run four degree programmes in collaboration with the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), offers degree and diploma programmes in Dental Technology, Biomedical Engineering, Dental Therapy, Dental Nursing, Prosthetics and Orthotics, Pure and Sciences, Social Work, among other health disciplines.

Addressing matriculants at the 66th matriculation ceremony of the college, the Rector, Dr. John Emaimo, charged the matriculating students to play their own parts well, noting that both their parents and the college authority had done their own parts, leading to their admissions, adding that the college would continue to play its own roles.

The Rector said the college had come of age, offering unique health programmes for diploma and degree awards, in a disciplined and law-abiding learning environment.

He also reminded the students that they were in the college for learning as the basis for their admission and enjoined them to go through the college manual to learn about the rules and regulations of the college.

“The primary purpose of your being here is to read your books, pass your examinations and graduate in record time. We expect that your parents will not be invited here again except during your graduation.

“We ask the parents to help and track the students by ensuring that they come back to school on time and parents can also check the result of their children online. Time has gone when parents rely solely on what students told their parents.

“We have newly created platforms to work, not only for the students, but also with the parents so that whatever information the students give you, you can cross-check online.

“The Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu is now very different from that of 2018 and we have formed a tripartite arrangement with the coming of parents, students and staff and we expect that each party plays its role better,” Emaimo said.

In her own submission, the Dean, Students’ Affairs of the college, Mrs. Ngozi Okafor, said with the matriculation, the new students had come to be counted among the institution’s community and urged the matriculated students to take their studies seriously.

“Your purpose here is to study and it should not be recorded that you passed through here and nothing was achieved. I urge all of you to moderate and behave yourselves throughout the duration of your studies here,” Okafor said.

In his closing remarks, the Registrar of the College, Sir Paul Yahaya, urged the students to take all the advice given to them very seriously while they concentrate on their studies in the college.