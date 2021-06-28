



MapFamous banker, Elder Steve Agbata has called on Nigerian youths to devote their time and energy in the pursuit of productive ventures, rather than resorting to violence.

Elder Steve Agbata who lamented the involvement of youths in acts of insurgency, banditry and other social ills also warned them to give peace a chance by preaching love, unity and harmonious co-existence.

Elder Steve Agbata also advised Nigerian youths to be agents of change in the country’s electoral process by adhering to electoral guidelines.

According to Elder Steve Agbata, “We seek to expand the political frontiers of the youth with the aim of making them key into the ideology that a free, fair and credible election and electoral process is achievable.

“While doing this, we also advise the youths in both states not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs during elections,’’ said Elder Steve Agbata.

Elder Steve Agbata advised Nigerian youths to key into productive ventures to earn a living, thereby becoming self-reliant and self-sustaining instead of engaging in acts that could jeopardise their future.

He further advised them against any form of violence that could hinder growth, adding that the only way youths could progress was to continue to maintain the peace.

Elder Steve Agbata also cautioned youths in the country against snatching ballot boxes and perpetrating any kind of violence during the elections.

Elder Steve Agbata who doubles as founder of the Elder Steve Agbata Foundation told journalists recently that in a bid to support the education of the youths, particularly the less privileged in his home town of Ogidi, he set up the foundation which is a non-for-profit organization.

Since it came on board, the philanthropist said he has used the foundation to cater for the educational aspiration of his community.

According to Elder Steve Agbata, education is the light that will always illuminate a dark world, stressing that no child should be denied of quality education regardless of the place and circumstances of his or her birth.

Elder Steve Agbata called on government across the three tiers to prioritize education, particularly that of the rural poor, noting that with the right education, the child of a nobody can become somebody without having to bribe his or her way up.

Elder Steve Agbata further decried the growing number of out-of-school children in the land, even as he called on well meaning Nigerians to support the training and education of the less privileged members of the society.