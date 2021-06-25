By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti state on Friday sets up an Electoral Committee to oversee the forth coming Congresses.

The seven members committee, is headed by Chief Samuel Abejide and has Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade as a representative of the women folk. Other members are Chief Abiodun Aluko, Bashorun Odetola, Alhaji Babatunde Onipede, Hon Akindele Femi, and Hon Adumo Sunday.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: 21-yr-old Unilag student reveals how she killed Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga

The Chairman of the Party, Barrister Paul Omotoso performed the inauguration ceremony at the party Secretariat in Ado Ekiti. The Chairman announced that the the committee will assist members of the National Congress Committee assigned to the state to monitor and coordinate congresses in the state.

The Electoral Committee will also ensure that the congresses are hitch free and successful.

Chief Omotoso, while enumerating the importance of the assignment, charged the Committee members to be above board and show commitment.

Vanguard News Nigeria