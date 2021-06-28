THE media and civil society advocacy sectors have had their hands full battling the many draconian policies and legislations which have routinely ruffled the democratic space since the present regime assumed power in 2015.

These include bills to strangulate the social media, shackle the citizenry through a new Quarantine Act, the Twitter Ban and the obnoxious National Broadcasting Commission, NBC’s, Broadcasting Code, to name but a few.

The latest misadventure concerns two Bills sponsored by Olusegun Odebunmi, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values. They are the Bill for an Act to amend the Nigerian Press Council, NPC and the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, which are already at the public hearing stage.

Among other things, the NPC amendment Bill prescribes that the Chairman, Board members and the Executive Secretary of the Council shall be appointed by the president through the recommendations of the Minister of Information. The normal practice is for the president to appoint chairmen and board members subject to the approval of the Senate.

If the Bill sails becomes law, the Nigerian media industry will effectively become subsidiaries of the Federal Ministry of Information. The Minister and the NPC will have the power to tamper directly with the freedom of the Press.

Some offences will attract heavy fines and offenders will be liable to jail terms, thus effectively criminalising media practice in Nigeria. This is already being implemented in the electronic media industry through the controversial Broadcasting Code.

We share concerns that the untrammelled access the Internet gives to all and sundry has given a free rein to a worrisome barrage of unverified information, outright fake news, hate speeches and the unwholesome cyber-stalking of individuals by unscrupulous elements who pose as “journalists”. These can be effectively curbed through unblemished enforcement of the Nigerian Cybrecrime Act of 2014.

The implementation of the ethical aspect should not be vested in the Federal Government. It will sweep away our collective freedoms and negate our democratic and constitutional basis as a republic.

Self-regulation by professionals subject to the law is always best for the media, both print and electronic. A free Press Council, not a government-controlled one, can do that, while law enforcement agencies should implement the Cybercrime Act to curtail social and internet media excesses.

The media are already choking from technology disruptions which have whittled down their traditional means of survival. We should be pushing for the implementation of the #NewDealForJournalism for a more enabling economic environment for the media to thrive.

The Nigerian Press has always battled efforts down the ages to cripple it. We must never relent. It is in our national interest that our cherished media freedom survives irrespective of the administration in power. These Bills must die.

Vanguard News Nigeria