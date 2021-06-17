By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency from Cross River State, Dr. Alex Egbona, on Thursday, warned supporters to stop killing others for the sake of politicians.

He spoke at an event to mark the formal closing ceremony of a training/empowerment programme which he organised for women and youths in the constituency.

The lawmaker said it was unfortunate that many political supporters felt comfortable killing fellow human beings all in a bid to show how supportive and loyal they were to their paymasters.

Rather than kill and main for politicians, Egbona urged youths to acquire skills through which they would sustain their families and become independent.

He said he decided to attract various training and empowerment programmes to the constituency because of his belief in human capacity development.

His words: “Whenever I hear that young boys kill and maim people for the sake of politicians, I marvel. It is only fools that behave that way.

“What these youths do not know is that the politicians they kill for will always abandon them when the chips are down. They don’t even realise that the big men for whom they are killing their kinsmen do not quarrel. After election, they go ahead with their lives and will even sit and drink together, while the youths are there quarrelling. This should stop.

“I have attracted all these empowerment programmes to my constituency so that the culture of dependence on handouts will stop. I want you people to have good skills so that you can be useful to yourself. I am doing this in keeping with my election campaign promises.”

He said he was committed to doing more for the people, even as he hinted of a housing scheme that was underway, that would benefit the various levels of income earners.

The training programme was supervised by some officials of the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, an agency under the federal ministry of agriculture.

Apart from the training on food processing, the trainees were also given various cassava processing equipment and cash to enable them take off.

Also trained under a different platform were those who were interested in make up artistry and photography. They were equally assisted with take off funds.