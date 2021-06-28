Milliand Dikio

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, retd, has said it was time the ex-agitators graduated from the mentality of receiving N65,000 monthly stipends.

Describing the stipend as inadequate, he challenged the ex-agitators to wear their thinking caps and key into PAP’s vision of making them successful entrepreneurs to enable them exit the stipend regime.

Speaking to leaders of the second phase amnesty programme in Yenagoa at the weekend, Dikio regretted that the ex-agitators had allowed the stipends to become their stronghold restricting them from harnessing their entrepreneurial potentials.

He said it was only reasonable to end the Disarmament Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) aspect of the programme to begin a post DDR phase of the scheme.

Dikio said for the region to move forward the scheme must be changed from ‘amnesty’ to the Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme (NDSP) insisting that with the current status there are things we cannot be done and countries that are inaccessible.

His words: “We must establish the Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme. We must change that name, terminate the DDR and open another thing. I have operated DDR in Cameroon and Angola. As far as this name ‘amnesty’ remains there are things that we cant do and there are countries we can’t enter. We can’t make progress sitting in one place. My job is to make you think beyond the N65,000 mentality.

“You must think of how you can graduate from stipends after 11 years. I am offering you a platform. You have to form yourselves into cooperatives. You are better than this stronghold of N65,000.”

He said the PAP was offering a platform to the ex-agitators through the cooperative model to enable them develop and own functional businesses adding that all the beneficiaries of the scheme must organise themselves under cooperatives.

Dikio also asked the ex-agitators and other youths in the Niger Delta to stop blocking major roads for protests and issuing an ultimatum to oil companies to leave the region.

He said such public display of violent behaviour was part of the reasons while most persons outside the region claimed the Niger Delta was not safe.

“This kind of behaviour is making people to say here is not safe. I was to organise a workshop and I chose Port Harcourt, Owerri and Warri. But they turned it sown and I said I would not hold the conference in Abuja. If you are not choosing any of the venue then keep your conference. They later chose Port Harcourt.

“We must all begin to think of how to bring companies back to the Niger Delta. If they are not here, your PhD is in vain. We have told you that after your scholarship you must work first for Niger Delta for two years. It is up to you and I to make the Niger Delta a better place.

“We will graduate the programme to Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme. Do you want to stay in a house where the landlord wakes up every time and asks you to leave? Then why are you quick in giving oil companies a quit notice?

“Why will you go and block roads. What about the people passing through the road? If you want to prosper do you open your shop or close it? You must open it,” he advised.

Vanguard News Nigeria