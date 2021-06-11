.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on the people of the State to celebrate June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, peacefully and avoid any act that could threaten the security of the State and Country.

The governor in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta, Friday, stated that June 12 is a day for the celebration of democracy and “we should not do anything to tarnish the day and what it stands for”.

“M.K.O Abiola, the symbol of June 12 celebration abhorred violence. He was an apostle of peace. In fact his election had been adjudged as not only the freest, but the most peaceful”, he noted.

Prince Abiodun therefore urged the people not to resort to any protest as such could be hijacked by hoodlums and enemies of democracy who harbour ulterior motives.