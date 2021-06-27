By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

AN armed robbery suspect, was on Saturday, shot dead in a gun battle with police operatives in the Amukpe area of Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement, said the deceased was a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate that have been terrorizing residents of Sapele for some time now and have been on the trail of police.

“The deadly armed robber met his water-lo on 26/6/2021 at about 0530hrs after a distress call was received by the Divisional Police Officer, Sapele Division from Tropical area of Amukpe, Sapele that three man gang of armed robbers were in the house of one man (name withheld) in Amukpe Sapele.

“The DPO Sapele Division CSP Harrison Nwabuisi immediately detailed Patrol teams to the scene in conjunction with vigilantes. When the combined team of Police and vigilante arrived the scene, the armed robbers engaged them in a gun duel which was returned by the police, one notorious armed robber who has been terrorizing Amukpe area of Sapele named Diamond ‘m’ surname unknown a.k.a FOWLBOY was gun down during the gun duel while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Exhibit recovered includes one cut to size locally made gun, a military camouflage sweater and seven different phones of various make. Serious effort is on with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the gang.”

The statement added: “On the 25/6/21, a young lady who went to get her children from school parked her vehicle at Regina mundi, by Ogbe-Ogonogo market, Asaba, and went to get her children.

“While she was away, the suspect Chineye Nwakego ‘m’ 33 years old of imo state, through the aid of an improvised vehicle door opener, opened the door of the Toyota Camry.

“After the suspect successfully opened the door, while trying to start the car, he met a steering lock. The suspect while he was trying to remove the steering lock, met the shock of his life, when the owner of the car came out and met him in her vehicle.

“She quickly raised alarm, which drew the attention of passers by, who arrested him, and was about being mobbed, but the timely arrival of ‘A’ Division Asaba patrol team saved the situation. The suspect was arrested and is currently being interrogated. Investigation is ongoing.”