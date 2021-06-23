An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded two men, Emmanuel Lukpata, 26, and Kelvin Obom-Olem, 41, for allegedly attempting to rob a woman with toy gun.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, are facing a two-count charge bordering on robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Teluwo, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

She directed that the case file should be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for legal advice.

Teluwo adjourned the case until July 15, for mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Funmi Akinleye, alleged the defendants armed themselves with a fake black gun and attempted to rob one Mrs Mosunmola Adegoke of her valuables.

Akinleye told the court that the defendants committed the offence with others still at large on May 24, at 11.00 a.m. at No. 53 Ade-Ojo Street, Isheri-Osun in Lagos.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendants were caught and taken to the nearest police station after the complainant alerted passersby.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offence contravenes Sections 298 and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

