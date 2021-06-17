23-year-old Instagram star and internet personality Celina Smith is known for her fresh and up-to-date sense of style. Celina, who is also famous on TikTok, made a name for herself by posting photos of her everyday outfits. This propelled her to gaining over 1 million followers on Instagram and an equally large following on TikTok. The sultry internet personality shared her fashion tips for the perfect spring-summer look in 2021.

1. Crop tops and Cutouts

The spring-summer season is the perfect season to show off some skin and get the tan. Crop tops are becoming a staple in every woman’s wardrobe because of their versatility. From being paired with trousers, shorts, and even skirts, Celina Smith insists that crops are every girl’s key to the 2021 spring-summer season. “This summer, give your summer dresses and skirts a little funk by incorporating the cut-out designs. There is always room for a little sexy in the sun.”

2. Sheer it away

Celina Smith’s motto for the 2021 spring-summer style is to go sheer. Wear your sheer as a layered maxi dress or as a beach cover-up. You can also rock it in the skirt form or as a short bikini combo. Celina promises you that this summer is not complete without a little sheer number in your closet.

3. Pastel colors

Nothing screams fresh and clean like light and soothing pastels. From the baby blues to the lilac, Celina Smith recommends that adding a touch of pastel to your wardrobe will take it from basic to chic in one minute. Focus on creating the monochromatic style for an even more expensive look.

4. Bikini, bikini, and more bikinis

Would this be a Celina Smith fashion segment if she did not mention bikinis? From pairing your one-piece bikinis with your favorite bottoms to wearing them to beach parties under your sheer cover-ups, bikinis are a must-have staple for the spring-summer wardrobe of 2021. Make sure to arm yourself with at least one animal print and a sexy red number to guarantee you turn heads everywhere you go.

5. Always accessorize

Celina Smith swears by accessories to instantly elevate your look. Stylish and elegant handbags will always be the perfect accessory for your summer look. Celina urges you to go for a simple, sleek pop of color in your bags to bring out the wow in every outfit.

Follow these five fashion tips by the ravishing fashion icon Celina Smith, and you are guaranteed to turn heads this season!