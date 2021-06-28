By Adeola Badru

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Oyo State chapter, has declared that July 2, 2021, will be set aside as a day of intercession against insecurity in Oyo State and the country.

This was part of resolutions reached on Monday, between the state government and CAN during a stakeholders meeting with the Christian body in the state.

During the meeting, the state government represented by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun and the Executive Assistant on Administration, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe and CAN agreed to go spiritual, as the Christian body, vowed to hold a special praise, worship and prayer session to intercede for the state.

Recall that the state government, had met with Islamic and Traditional leaders in the state, who also agreed to work with the government to eradicate insecurity in the state.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, noted that the state government resorted in seeking the intervention of religious stakeholders in the State, to forge a new front against insecurity in the state.

“In a bid to renew our efforts against insecurity, Oyo state has been working tireless against insecurity in recent times. We have purchased needed gadgets and vehicles for security agents in the State and we will do more.”

“However, we can not do it alone, we apparently need to change our strategies and work with you religious stakeholders in the state.”

“We are meeting christians and Christian body for a specific reason, which is to trigger a religious war against the devilish act of banditry, abduction and insecurity in the state.”

“This government seeks to secure the state from insecurity and we will do so regardless of the state of the nation.”

“And as we redouble our efforts, we will never allow insecurity to divide us— this is why we have engaged representatives of all religion in the State: Christian, Muslim and traditional worshippers.”

In his comment, Chairman, CAN, Oyo State chapter, Apostle (Col) Joshua Akinyemiju, said the body in partnership with the Chaplain of the state government house will commence a powerful intercession for the state.

“Yes, insecurity is not exclusive to Oyo State, but we believe as Christians, we will not give in. We will intensify our efforts to pull down the strong hold of the enemy,” he said.

The CAN Chairman, however, berated those promulgating falsehood that the state government has neglected Christian or Islamic bodies, rather seeking only traditional means.

“We are glad this meeting is coming up today. This strategy by the State Government is commendable and we thank the Government for inviting us,” he said.

