

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Baze University in Abuja, has named David Gbande as its President Students’ Representative Council.

The inauguration was done by the management of the University , led by its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mamman Tahir.

Mr. Gbande, a 500 level law student and son of a Member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Moses Gbande, after the inaugural ceremony, thanked the school management, and promised to stand firmly for the welfare of his fellow students and the entire progress of the institution.

“I was inaugurated as President Students’ Representative Council; I was inaugurated by a team, led by the University Vice Chancellor himself, Prof. Tahir Mamman. As a President of University Students Representative, I believe it’s and opportunity to serve my law faculty and fight for the well-being of the students and contribute to the development of the university itself.

“As President, I will be able to guide the students and do what is right for them and the entire university”, he said.

He described his inauguration, as a rare privilege, that would enable him “ influence on the decision making process” for both students and the entire university.