Whether she is a part time student or a full time student, Miss Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, is a student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said.

Ogundipe, who addressed the press on the activities lined up for 51st (2019) Convocation Ceremony of the institution on Wednesday, said whatever travails Chidinma is going through, the university would not deny her.

“From our records which are available to us, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, is a student of the University of Lagos who was born on December 12, 1999.

“From our records, she is from Abia State. From our records her contact address is 57, Akinwumi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

“From our records, her telephone number is 09024***827.

“From our records, her next of kin is Mr Onoh Ojukwu. She is a student of this great university whether she is a part-time or full-time student. Her matriculation number is 170912015.

“We cannot deny the fact that she is a student of the university,” he said.

On the steps taken so far by the management of the university in handling her case, Ogundipe answered that due process was being followed.

He added that since the matter had become a national matter that is being handled by the police, the university was handling the administrative aspect of the issue.

Recall that Miss Ojukwu was paraded by the police last week as the prime suspect in the murder of Mr Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.

Meanwhile, Vanguard had earlier quoted a source in the university to have said; “The last time she (Chidinma) came to school was before Covid-19 lockdown.

“She has never written 300-Level exams with her cohorts. She has never stepped her feet on the soil of UNILAG since the commencement of this semester early last month.”

