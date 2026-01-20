UNILAG graduates 3,136 students across three faculties

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Tuesday graduated 3,136 students from the Faculties of Education, Communication and Media Studies, and Social Sciences.

The graduations formed part of the institution’s 2025 convocation ceremonies, held at the main campus in Lagos.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, disclosed the figures in her welcome address to graduands, parents and invited guests.

She said the convocation would span three days, with degrees conferred on 16,506 students.

“Of this number, 10,584 students will receive first degrees and diplomas,” Ogunsola said.

She added that 5,782 students would be awarded postgraduate degrees across various disciplines.

According to her, 140 students would also graduate from the University of Lagos Business School.

Ogunsola said the day’s ceremony covered the Faculties of Education, Communication and Media Studies, and Social Sciences.

She noted that other faculties would have their degrees conferred later in the afternoon session.

“These include Arts, Architecture, Creative Arts, Environmental Sciences, Life Sciences, Physical and Earth Sciences, and Computing and Informatics,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor said Mr David Adebayo emerged best graduating student in the Faculty of Education with a CGPA of 4.92.

She added that Adebayo also finished as the joint best graduating student in the sciences.

“In the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Miss Tosin Odunewu recorded a CGPA of 4.89,” Ogunsola said.

She said Miss Baki Adams topped the Faculty of Social Sciences with a CGPA of 4.85.

Ogunsola added that Miss Stella Okeke emerged best in the Sandwich Programme with a CGPA of 4.91.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked members of Senate, staff, alumni and partners for their continued support for the university.

She said UNILAG remained committed to improving facilities that promote learning, research and innovation.

“In the last year, several buildings were completed and will be commissioned in the coming months,” she said.

Ogunsola also expressed appreciation to stakeholders and industry partners for supporting institutional development.

She advised graduands to prepare for challenges beyond the university environment.

“The world is changing rapidly, and Artificial Intelligence is reshaping how we learn, work and live,” she said.

She urged the students to remain adaptable, resilient and committed to lifelong learning.

“So, face the future with courage and confidence. It is yours for the taking,” Ogunsola said.

Vanguard News