The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU branch, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, suspended its seven weeks old industrial action.

This followed an agreement reached between the state government and the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising of Academic Staff of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, the National Association of Technologists, and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions.

According to a statement yesterday, Akwa Ibom Assembly House committee on Education Chaired by Mr. Godwin Ekpo, and the Management of AKSU led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Nse Essien, Heads of the four labour Unions led by Dr Ime Okop, and the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Idongesit Etiebet met on Monday to resolve the matter.

In the statement which was obtained by newsmen on Wednesday in Uyo, the stakeholders resolved that the State Government should commence the full payment of the workers salaries and the payment of the leave allowance.

The AKSU workers insisted that the State government should pay the 25 percent salary arrears of eleven months owed them in tranches and that the payment to be rounded up by December, 2021.

The statement read in parts, “The Akwa Ibom State University Staff Unions under the aegis of Joint Action Committee shall on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, suspend the strike.

“The Vice chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University shall pay to staff of the University in one voucher the 75 percent of May 2021 Salary, plus the 25 Percent of March 2021 salary already released to the University along with 100 per cent of May, 2021 salary not later than Friday, June 11, 2021.

“In June 2021, the Akwa Ibom State Governments shall pay to staff of the Akwa Ibom State University the first tranche of the 25 percent salary arrears of 2020 for three months along with 100 percent of June 2021 salary.

“In August 2021, the government of Akwa Ibom State shall pay to staff of the AKSU the second tranche of 25percent salary arrears of 2020 for three months along with 100percent of August 2021 salary.

“In October 2021, the Akwa Ibom State government shall pay the 2020 leave grant to staff of the Akwa Ibom State University along with 100percent October 2021 salary.

“In November 2021, the Akwa Ibom State government shall pay to staff of AKSU the last tranche of 25 percent salary arrears of 2020 for the remaining two months along with 100percent of November 2021 salary.

“In December 2021 the Akwa Ibom State government shall pay to the staff of AKSU 25 percent arrears for the months of March and April 2021 along with 100 percent of December 2021 Salary.”

The statement however, warned that no person or group should be victimized for involving in the strike action that led to the resolutions.

It could be recalled that the Unions had on April, 19, 2021 embarked on an indefinite strike over 25 per cent unpaid salary arrears, unpaid leave allowance, and payment of salaries on percentage basis.

Also the lecturers had on Monday morning defied the ‘No work no pay directive’ issued by the top management of the State-owned University to return to classroom, insisting in return on “No work, no pay.

