By Dennis Agbo

The Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw his genocidal threat on the Igbo people and put off every arrangement for its execution and apologize to Ndigbo.

The Igbo communities said that their people are presently traumatized by Buhari’s divisive and unpresidential statement and urged the global community to intervene and stop the impeding ethnic cleansing which the President’s threat against Ndigbo will precipitate.

In a statement, it made available to newsmen on Monday, ASETU National President, Chief Emeka Diwe and National Secretary, Hon. Gideon Adikwuru said that with the threat, Buhari presented himself as an unrepentant Igbo hater and betrayed his passion for state-sanctioned violence against Ndigbo.

The group stated that as enterprising and innovative people, resolving any question through violence has no place in Igbo culture, noting that the current instances of arson, killings and destructions that have continued to recur in Igbo land by yet-to-be-identified actors do not represent who they are.

“These occurrences have remained a source of worry to us, and the Federal Government owes us security, peace and safety. As an item on the Exclusive Legislative List, security of our lives lies in the hands of the Federal Government. We cannot secure ourselves because they have bluntly made any discussion on devolution of powers impossible. And the threat of annihilation we are now getting from the very same Federal Government which has failed to protect us from arsonists and killers is very unfortunate, to say the least.

“What this demonstrates is that President Buhari does not disguise his hatred for Ndigbo anymore. Our people have come under incessant attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen, yet the Buhari-led Federal Government has not come to our rescue. Just last week, scores of communities were sacked in Ebonyi State and dozens of innocent Igbo people brutally murdered, yet no word has come from President Buhari, whose Government has seen the total exclusion of Ndigbo from all positions of relevance in Nigeria.

“Even in the national security architecture, there is absolutely zero representation from the South East. A few days ago, Mgbuji, Ehe-Amufu in Isi-Uzo LGA of Enugu State was attacked by the very same herdsmen and over fifteen innocent and defenceless people were brutally murdered. President Buhari has not uttered a word. Rather, agents of the Government keep romancing openly with these killer herdsmen and bandits, and even pampering them and negotiating with them,” ASETU said.

The group noted that Nigeria is presently mired in serious challenges that are shaking the foundations of the country wich should be the preoccupation of the President Buhari and not violence or threat of another genocide against unarmed Igbo citizens.

“Buhari must drop his penchant for violence especially against Ndigbo and seek out ways to address the fundamental questions besetting Nigeria. The many agitations that have encircled Nigeria should present us with an opportunity to discuss and find a common ground.

“We therefore demand that President Buhari withdraw the threat of genocide he has issued against Ndigbo and put off every arrangement for its execution and apologize to Ndigbo who are currently traumatized by the unpatriotic, divisive and unpresidential statement from the President.

“We further call on the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and the Government of the United States of America to intervene and stop the impeding ethnic cleansing which the threat by President Buhari against Ndigbo will precipitate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria