By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A nursing mother and another were Friday evening reportedly gunned down by suspected armed herders who stormed Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on a Market day.

The invaders also abducted a prominent business man in the area and bundled him into the forest.

Vanguard gathered that the invaders stormed the market area of the town known as Tyogbenda Anyiin at about 8pm when traders and business people were rounding up with the day’s business, and started shooting sporadically.

“They came from the forest leading to river at about 8pm, shooting sporadically and people started running, the woman who was carrying a child ran into one of the stalls but one of the bullets got her while she was peeping at the people.

“Luckily her baby is still alive and safe but the mother died same with another young man who was also shot dead.

“After killing the two, they kidnapped one Emmanuel Chukwukwe, the son of a prominent late business man in the community, who was one of the earliest settlers in the community. He established a liquor business there, married there and gave birth to his children in that community.

“After taking their captive they retreated to where they came from heading towards the river which leads to Tungwa in Nasarawa state.”

“As we speak the invaders have not established contacts with the family of the victim though they took him with his phones but that area they took him to does not have cellphone network coverage.

“But we are hopeful that they will reach the family so as to release the young man soon because that family is like one of us and we are worried and pained about the incident. And the matter has already been reported to the Police at Ugba the Local Government Area Headquarters who also visited the area.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.

Vanguard News Nigeria