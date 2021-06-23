Considering their position in the society, Catholic Women Organization (CWO) has been advised to live a life worthy of emulation.

They were equally encouraged to always do good, work hard and keep a strong faith in God and in the doctrine of the church.

The Parish Priest Reverend Father James Akpamu, of Mater Dei Catholic Church, Gwagwalada Abuja, gave the advise at the weekend while speaking during the 2021 Reunion programme of the parish’ CWO held on the theme: “Role of Women Amidst Economic Hardship”.

Rev. Fr. Akpamu noted the roles of mothers in the church as great support system who are always available for the church and their homes, stressing that it became expedient for women to get together and learn from each other better ways of surmounting challenges they face, and how to grow both economically and spiritually.

He also urged the women to use their numerical strength to influence everything good in the church and their homes in order to enable a better society.

He said, “Mothers constitute a good percentage in the church numerically and always supports the church and are always there. The mothers in Mater Dei Catholic Church are particularly committed to the activities of the church as you can see from this reunion and we pray for improvement in their lives and homes.

“The reunion is one of the ways the CWO has in bringing themselves together to encourage each other in participating in the church’s activities. They learn from one another and we hope to see them practice all the good things they learn.

“Let them do good always and as saint paul will say, do not get tired of doing what is right,” he stressed.

Speaking on the topic “The Roles of Mothers Amidst Economic Hardship” a consultant Dentist with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) Dr. Osagie Ikponmosa, said that economic/financial hardship is not new in the world as generations in the past had all experienced it, he however expressed disappoinment that the situation has been complicated by politics and insecurity.

He stressed that this period is not a time to panic, rather women should diversify and explore other creative ways of survival for themselves and families.

“This is not a time to be a full-time housewife, be creative to enhance your ability to survive. Dump every form of pride, be strong and strengthened, be prudent and always set your priorities right,” he urged.

The CWO President of the Parish Mrs. Cordelia Ajie, said the reunion became imperative following the need to encourage mothers on their roles as mothers and ways to surmount the current harsh economic situation.

“The harsh economic situation is something of great concern to us and so we saw the need to organise a seminar where we brought in a resource person to speak to women on their roles as women in times of economic hardship.

“I’m sure the knowledge we acquired will truly encourage us to explore untapped means of raising money around us, in order to support ourselves, families, the church and also contribute our quota to nation building” she said.

“We the CWO in Mater Dei Church here in Gwagwalada long for economic empowerment of all our women , peaceful environment to nurture children and that is why we have organised this reunion.

Earlier, Chairperson of the Education and Enlightenment committee of the reunion Mrs. Obi Clementina Chinaelo, explained that the annual event was aimed at reuniting women under one umbrella to participate actively in equal development and peace of the nation.

The 4-day long programme which was a beehive of competitive activities including Bible quiz, seminar, sports, match pass, cultural dance, drama and fashion parade by the different zones commenced from Thursday June 17, with an adoration mass and ended on Sunday June 20 with a Thanksgiving mass.

Spiritual Director of the parish CWO as well as Patrons and Patronesses were inaugurated at the Thanksgiving mass. Highpoint of the event was the presentation of trophies to winners of the competition with Saint Philomena zone were crowned winners followed by Saint Monica zone as the first runner up while Saint Theresa zone were the second runner up.