No fewer than 17 young men have been confirmed dead as a result of a fatal motor accident along the Kano-Zaria highway over the weekend.

Sources said the victims lost their lives while returning to Kano from a wedding ceremony of a mutual friend in Zaria on Saturday.

Residents of Sani Mainagge quarters, Gwale local government area of Kano metropolis where the victims hailed from were thrown into a state of mourning due to the ugly incident.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed shock over the death of the persons.

Ganduje in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar said, “Their death came to us very shocking. This is a great loss not only to their families or to the people of Sani Mainagge, of Gwale local government where they came from, but to all of us, the government and the people of Kano state,” he said.

He sympathized that, the incident was an act of Allah, Alone, “Only him can forgive them abundantly. We are therefore praying to Allah Almighty to grant them Jannatul Firdaus. May He forgive their wrongdoings and may He give their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” he prayed.

“I am therefore, on behalf of the government and people of Kano state, commiserating with their families, people of Sani Mainagge, Gwale local government, friends and well wishers. Ours is to continue praying for the departed souls. Allahu Akbar,” he said.

The corpse of the victims have since been buried according to the Islamic rites and amidst tears by mourners.

