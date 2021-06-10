From left— Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; President Muhammadu Buhari and Govermnor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, during the inauguration of Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Gauge for commercial operation in Lagos on Thursday. NAN PHOTO.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that over 1,000 houses were demolished in Ogun State for the construction of the $1.5bn Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line.

Amaechi said this during the flagged off of the rail line by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos on Thursday.

The project is the third standard gauge rail commissioned by President Buhari in the last five years after Kaduna-Kano and Itakpe-Warri rail lines.

The 157 kilometers rail line runs from Apapa-Wharf in Lagos through Ogun State and terminated at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking during the inauguration, Amaechi expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo state governments, adding “in Ogun State alone over 1,000 houses were demolished in the course of the construction.”

Shortly after the inauguration, President Buhari took a ride from Ebute Metta Station to Energy Nature Light, ENL, Terminal, Apapa Port, Lagos.

With him were the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; governors of Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun and the Deputy Governor of Ondo; Minister of Transportation, the Minister of State Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, other ministers and some government officials.

Vanguard News Nigeria