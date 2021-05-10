Zoning must be maintained in Cross River – Stakeholders Forum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Southern Senatorial District Stakeholders Forum ,SSDSF, has disclosed that zoning must be maintained in the Cross River adding that the next governor of the state must come from the southern Senatorial district .

They made this known in a Communique at the weekend in Calabar after their meeting at Transcorp hotels .

In a release made available to Vanguard on Monday, signed by Sen. Bassey Ewa Henshaw and Elder( Chief) Ogban Ebock

(Co-Conveners)

(Co-Conveners) they stated that the forum understood that since the Advent of the Fourth Republic a zoning system of key political was established and has evolved over time .

“Since the advent of the Fourth Republic, a system of zoning of key political offices in Cross River State, particularly so, the Office of the Governor, has evolved and been established over time; and that the zoning system has produced in succession the last three Governors of Cross River State from each of the Senatorial Districts in the State.

“The Forum insists that the existing zoning arrangement for the Office of the Governor of Cross River State and all other political offices be maintained; and by that arrangement, the Governorship of Cross River State in 2023 should be zoned the Southern Senatorial District.

“The Forum, therefore, calls upon and urges fellow stakeholders from Central and Northern Senatorial Districts of Cross River State to join hands with us in the South to ensure that the above zoning arrangement continues uninterrupted so as to ensure equality and equity in Cross River State,” they stated .

They further solicited support from the remaining Senatorial Districts in a bid to make sure that the South produces the next governor of the state while stressing the need to hold officer holders accountable.

They said :” The Forum, therefore, calls upon and urges fellow stakeholders from Central and Northern Senatorial Districts of Cross River State to join hands with us in the South to ensure that the above zoning arrangement continues uninterrupted so as to ensure equality and equity in Cross River State.

“The Southern Senatorial District Stakeholders Forum notes the need to hold elected political office holders accountable for their tenure in office; and that this unfortunate trend encourages indifference, mediocrity and abuse of office.

“The Southern Senatorial District Stakeholders Forum notes that there have been similar platforms and organizations that have however petered out over time; and realizes that a formal and enduring structure needs to be put in place to ensure that this Forum endures,” they said .

As part of their resolutions, they also called on both State and Federal Governnent to as a matter of urgency look into the deteriorating state of security and in the south in South-South and Nigeria in general.

“The Southern Senatorial District Stakeholders Forum hereby draws the attention of the State and Federal Governments to the rapidly deteriorations state of security in the State in general and in the Southern Senatorial District, in particular and Nigeria .

“We therefore, urge the State and Federal Governments to urgently intervene and address the above security failings, so as to restore safety of life and property within Southern Senatorial District which has been the most affected in Cross River State by this unfortunate situation.

“The Forum hereby resolves to contribute to her quota by making periodic suggestions proffering solutions to the Cross River State Government on ways to address these security challenges ,” the statement concluded.

