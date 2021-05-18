World Hypertension Day: Edu preaches regular BP check

Kindly Share This Story:

Hypertension affects more than 30% of the adult population worldwide, more than one billion people around the world. It is the main risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, especially coronary heart disease and stroke, but also for chronic kidney disease, heart failure, arrhythmia and dementia.

The burden of hypertension is huge. More than half of people living with hypertension are unaware of their condition, putting them at risk of avoidable medical complications and death. Accurate blood pressure (BP) measurement is essential for the proper diagnosis and management of hypertension. BP measurement is perhaps the most commonly performed procedure in clinical medicine and, although it seems simple at first glance, current suboptimal measurement leads to negatively impacting clinical management decisions in 20 – 45% of cases.

Assessing healthcare workers performance of BP measurement and how to improve it are key elements of a successful hypertension control. Individuals who have hypertension must understand that you need to religiously take their anti hypertensive medication daily to live longer and healthier. You must learn to measure your blood pressure with your own BP equipment daily to keep track and avoid a stroke or other complications.

Too many sudden deaths in recent times, too many kidney failure even in young people, too many loss of memory, lose of speech, loss of sight and hearing, “ghost slap”, village people stroke etc. all of this can be avoided just by checking your blood pressure regularly and sticking to your medication.

Are you having consistent head ache, neck pain, are you stressed? Do you feel dizzy? Do you hear your heart beating? Are you anxious and worried about anything?… please check your blood pressure… don’t gamble with your life!

