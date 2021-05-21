Words on Marble — PLEX 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Ruth Enomfon, CEO- Pop Plush.

Two years from now, I see PopPlush as a leading brand in Kiddies outfits and accessories, having an expanded walk in-store, with over 20k active followers on Instagram. Doing what we do best, which is delivering quality outfits at a very affordable price, in short, AFFORDABLE LUXURY.

Juliet Okorie- Trained accountant turn Merchandised Noodles Supplier.

My embarrassing moment was when a customer told me she was disappointed in me because I didn’t deliver the products she needed. She transferred money to my account without a clear description and it wasn’t until I supplied and asked for her company name that she replied with “I’m disappointed in you’. I don’t want to hold grudges so I corrected her immediately. Yes, I sell indomie but honestly, I miss working 9-5 in an office. That’s why when I get home, I sit down and check the internet for trendy updates.

Atupa Aje Ayomi1- Creative Artiste In Zenith Bank Advert

I can actually do more than what they used me for, I believe that much in myself for sure, let them just interview me, though my hustling is not balanced as I wish, I believe one day God will bless my hustle so I can be a helper. And two years from now, I will be a king. As my name implies, King ATUPA AJE AYOMI trust me on that. I have a very bright future.

Funmi Lawrence-Ogidan- CEO Global New Herbal Life.

COVID-19 and its many variants have further opened our eyes to the limitations of western medicine. A whole lot of people went back to ginger, garlic and other herbs. I believe that herbal remedies would get us farther going forward. I have tried and tested both western and herbal medicines and I can tell you categorically that God has provided us with every single herb we need for our good health.

The herbs that we have all around us will do us a whole lot of good work when we treat them right. Herbal medicines perform healing miracles in us.

We haven’t reached that stage where western medicine would be totally replaced by herbal remedies for all ailments. Having alternatives helps us all. I believe that most western medicines originate from our own local herbs but with a lot of synthetic processes that deplete nature and produce side effects

