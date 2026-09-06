Osimhen suffers groin injury as Galatasaray confirm adductor strain

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has suffered a groin injury, with Galatasaray confirming that medical examinations detected a moderate-to-advanced strain in his right adductor muscle group.

The Turkish champions said Osimhen underwent MRI and advanced examinations at Acıbadem Hospital alongside teammate Mario Lemina, who was also diagnosed with a similar injury.

In a statement, Galatasaray said: “Following the completion of MR and advanced examinations at our sponsor Acıbadem Hospital, advanced-moderate level strain (bleeding and strain) has been detected in the right adductor (groin) muscle group of our footballer Victor Osimhen.”

The club added that Lemina had suffered a similar injury, saying: “Similarly, advanced-moderate level strain (bleeding and strain) has been detected in the right adductor muscle group of our player Mario Lemina, whose examinations have also been completed, and their treatment processes are ongoing.”

Both players have begun treatment, although Galatasaray did not give a specific timeframe for their return.

Osimhen sustained the injury during Galatasaray’s 3-2 victory over Istanbul Başakşehir on Friday.

He scored his side’s opening goal before being substituted in the 33rd minute after experiencing discomfort.

The injury comes as Galatasaray prepare for their UEFA Champions League campaign and could also affect Osimhen’s availability for Nigeria’s upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Nigeria are scheduled to face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in September as the Super Eagles begin their qualifying campaign.

Vanguard News