Windstorm: NEMA provides relief materials for 1,112 Cross River homes

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has said it distributed relief materials to 1,112 households devastated by a windstorm that swept through four communities in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

NEMA named Ogomogom, Akorofono, Nkarasi, and Abinti communities in Ikom Local Government Area as beneficiaries of the gesture.

The communities, according to a statement Sunday,by the agency’s Head, Media and Public Relations, Manzo Ezekiel, received the items at the weekend.

They have been bearing the brunt of the windstorm which pulled off roofs, destroyed houses with loss of properties.

“NEMA Director-General, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), who flagged off the relief distribution at Ikom Local Government Area Secretariat, sympathized with the affected persons, noting the relief items were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for delivery to them by the Agency,” the statement said.

“Considering this year’s flood forecasts, the NEMA DG, represented by the Agency’s South-South Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Godwin Tepikor, advised the people that to minimize the predicted floods’ impact, they must take seriously the forecast as concerning Cross River State for preparedness, mitigation and response activities,” it added.

The items distributed, the statement said, “were 556 bags of 12.5kg rice, 556 bags of 25kg beans, 556 bags of 12.5 kg of Garri, 56 kegs of palm oil, 93 cartons of seasoning cubes, 46 cartons of tomato paste, and 1112 pieces of blankets.”

“Others included 1112 pieces of foam mattress, 725 cartons of bath soap, 556 pieces of wax print, 700 bundles of roofing sheets, 185 bags of 3″ nails, 370 packets of zinc nail, and 1668 pieces of ceiling boards,” it added.

The statement read further: “Responding on behalf of the Cross-State Government, the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Princewill Ayim, appreciated the President’s empathy and NEMA’s prompt and direct distribution of the humanitarian support.

“Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mr. Kingsley Egumi, also appreciated the Federal Government for the relief support delivered through NEMA. Representatives of the beneficiaries Madam Okongor Ndoma-Yala and Elder Nfam Douglas Akong also appreciated Mr. President and NEMA for coming to their rescue in good time.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

