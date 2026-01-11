Plateau presents relief materials to attack victims in Nasarawa

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

The Plateau State Government has presented relief materials to victims of attacks in some communities from the Quaanpan, Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of the state, taking refuge in neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Executive Secretary, Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (PLASEMA), Mr. Sunday Abdu, flanked by chairpersons of the affected local governments, made the presentation on behalf of the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that recent attacks on some border communities of the local government areas led to the displacement of many inhabitants.

NAN reports that some of the displaced are currently taking refuge in the neighbouring Farin Ruwa and Lafia East development areas of Nasarawa State.

Abdu said that the presentation follows an early assessment visit to the communities.

He appreciated the Nasarawa State Government, particularly the Farin Ruwa and Lafia East development areas, for accommodating displaced victims from Plateau in their domain.

“The governor graciously allowed us to come and see for ourselves, and we took the report back to him.

“Again, graciously approved the memo to get some of these things to bring to our people to reduce the workload on the Nasarawa State Government.

“We will continue to ensure that peace reigns in our different states so that these kinds of ugly situations do not occur often,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Benjamin Akwash, lauded the Plateau Government for the gesture.

Akwash applauded the Plateau Government’s role in ensuring that there is peace in the two states.

The administrators of Farin Ruwa Development Area, Mr Bala Sanusi, and that of Lafia East Development Area, Mr Jeremiah Ishaleku, promised sustained collaboration with the Plateau Government in supporting the victims.

Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council, Mr Emmanuel Mwolpon, who responded on behalf of other chairpersons, acknowledged the devastating effect of attacks on their areas and appreciated the state government for the intervention.

The items distributed to the displaced victims include three thousand bags of 10 kg rice, maize and beans, as well as cartons of seasoning, soap and detergents.