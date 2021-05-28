Why Bauchi Emirate Council stripped federal lawmaker of traditional title over ‘mode of dressing’

Kindly Share This Story:

•Gov Mohammed behind my sack — Lawmaker

•Blame yourself, not governor for your misfortune — Bala’s aide

By Charly Agwam

There is a serious face-off between the royal and the political class in Bauchi, which is likely to rub off on the political environment of the state if not well handled.

The cause of the clash is last week’s altercation between the Emir of Bauchi and the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi.

While it is still brewing silently, the face-off has already created a divide between the royal class and the political class in Bauchi and raised some questions in the minds of the residents.

The crux of the matter came when the Bauchi Emirate Council suspended the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, indefinitely as the traditional title holder of Wakilin Birnin Bauchi.

The offense of the lawmaker is that he had voluntarily joined other traditional rulers in the emirate, led by the Emir of Bauchi, HRH, (Dr.) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu to pay the annual Sallah homage (Hawan Daushe) to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House Bauchi. But it was also inside the Government House where he allegedly disrespected the same Emir he accompanied to pay respect to the governor and was for that reason fired from the royal throne indefinitely.

The three-paragraph suspension letter with reference number BEC/ADM/20/VOL.X, dated May 16, 2021, and signed by Nasiru Musa Maidala for Secretary of the Emirate also accused the lawmaker of ‘unbecoming behaviour’

According to the letter written in Hausa, the suspension became necessary considering some ‘unbecoming behaviour’ of the lawmaker which amounted to disrespect to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, district and village heads as well as other traditional title holders in the Emirate.

In the letter, the Emirate Council made reference to a situation that occurred at the Government House on Sunday during the annual Sallah Hawan Daushe held to pay homage to the governor by the Emir of Bauchi and all the traditional rulers in the Emirate.

The Emirate Council specifically faulted Abdullahi’s ‘mode of dressing’ in the presence of the Emir, district and village heads as well as other traditional title holders, which it viewed as a ‘grave misconduct and disrespect to constituted authorities’.

The Emirate said: “After thorough deliberation by the Emirate Council on your actions which are disrespectful to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, you are hereby suspended as the Wakilin Birnin Bauchi indefinitely until further notice.”

But in responding to the suspension, Abdullahi alluded that he was suspended as a result of his political choice, accusing Governor Bala Mohammed of spearheading his suspension because of his refusal to join the Peoples Democratic Party as advised by the governor.

Abdullahi said the governor felt abandoned after he ignored his directive to join the PDP and returned to his former party, the All Progressives Congress, from where he migrated to the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP.

“When I dumped PRP (Peoples Redemption Party), the governor asked me to join him in PDP (Peoples Democratic Party), but I told him that I will return to APC because that was my party and that the people that meted injustice on us are no longer there,” he said.

Abdullahi, who believes the suspension, was politically- motivated, added: “I and my entourage were denied access into the Government House during the Sallah homage to the governor on Saturday. Despite interventions by some officials, security agents (were) insisting that there was an order from above not to allow me and my entourage into Government House but (they) allowed all the district heads (and other) traditional tittle holders in the Emir’s entourage to enter.

“The committee took the decision without hearing my part for fairness – because security operatives singled out only me and my entourage from entering the Government House, a situation which compelled me to come down from my horse and trek into the venue of the event.

“I am not surprised with their actions at Government House because I remember vividly when Governor Bala Mohammed told me that he will personally protest my traditional title of Wakilin Birni before the Emir of Bauchi which is similar to his senior brother’s title of Wakilin Bauchi ‘Alhaji Adamu Muhammad.”

Reacting to Abdullahi’s allegations, Governor Mohammed’s Special Adviser on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, described his claims as ‘baseless’, saying that the reason for Abdullahi’s suspension was clearly and boldly stated in the suspension letter from the Emirate Council that he disrespected the Emir, the Council and the traditional institution.

“Why he did not disclose the issue of the governor asking him to join the PDP until now? He has the right to join any political party and nobody would victimise him because of his choice of party and the governor has nothing to do with his suspension and he should go and face the Emirate Council.

“And why is he saying that the governor compelled him? The governor never did any such thing. If you look at it, the majority in the Bauchi State House of Assembly is APC; why hasn’t the governor compelled them to join PDP? Has the governor also compelled the Speaker who is in APC?” the governor’s media aide queried.

Arewa Voice learned from some Bauchi indigenes that it is disrespectful to the stool of the Emir who is the paramount ruler in the state if a traditional title holder in the emirate fails to remove his royal garb in the presence of the Emir, which the lawmaker stands accused of.

In an unverified 21-seconds viral video that was also sighted by Arewa Voice, the suspended Wakilin Birnin Bauchi was seen paying royal reverence to the Emir of Bauchi, while ignoring the governor who was sitting close to the Emir.

Vanguard News Nigeria

