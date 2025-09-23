2027: Kwara South Traditional Rulers, stakeholders indict federal lawmakers from Kwara over poor performance

…Ask electorates to collect their incentives and vote them out

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Political leaders and Stakeholders in Kwara South under the aegis of

Kwara South Development Initiative (KSDI) has indicted federal lawmakers from the region for lack or near absence of their developmental impacts since their assumptions of office.

The traditional rulers,and the stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections,therefore urged the electorates to collect their incentives to vote them again, but cast their votes for better candidates.

The declarations were made on Monday at the Strategic Consultation of Kwara South Leaders, in ilorin .

The theme of the meeting is “Strategic consultation of Kwara South leaders: Reawakening the giant.”

Recall among others that more than 90% of the federal roads linking Kwara state to neighbouring states including Ijagbo-offa-Erinle,roads constituency of Hon Tijani Kayode Ishmael,

(native of Erinle) representing Oyun/Offa Ifelodun, federal constituency and Senator Lola Ashiru(native of Offa) representing Kwara South have been in deplorable conditions till date.Same with Ilorin -Kabba road linking Kogi state and Ifaki-Ilasa-Omuo road.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman of Traditional Rulers in Kwara South,the Olupo of Ajasepo, Oba Mohammed Bolaji Alebiosu described the federal legislators as fake with no genuine interest of their people.

The reverred monarch declared that the MPs have not ploughed back into their constituencies as expected since they were elected.

The Traditional ruler, however, stated that they are waiting for their return during campaign when they will pay them back in their own coins.

Oba Alebiosu asked “can anyone see the impact of any member of the National Assembly representing us?

“They have failed to touch the lives of their constituents. If you invite them for religious and community development purposes they will not turn up.

“We have not benefited anything from our federal representatives, the truth must be told. But time is almost around when they will need our support,” he disclosed.

“In the next elections if they come to you canvassing for vote with money, do not hesitate to collect their money but vote for the best candidates.”he said

On his part, Convener of KSDI Dr Johnson Adewumi said that “the political representation of Kwara South since 1999 is weak and not effective. But we have had five senators and several members of the House of Representatives.

” Our citizens have chaired several committees in both chambers of the National Assembly with no tangible contribution.

“I doubt what the people we sent as representatives are doing. We cannot find any project of value in the entire Kwara South. This is unacceptable. It is futile to think people will change, but we can certainly change ourselves.”

Aligning with the above speakers, the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi also criticised poor representation of the district at the NASS, promising that the party would no longer field non performing candidates at all levels.

Said he: “Anybody that does not have good intention for Kwara will no longer occupy elective positions again. God will not allow that to happen again. After God APC will vet critically the antecedent of all aspiring candidates.

“I know the governor will not impose any candidate on us.”

In his remarks, Governor Abdulraman AbdulRazaq represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff Princess Olubukola Babalola sued for unity among the people, adding that: “Together, we can reawaken the giants of Kwara South, ensuring prosperity and security for all.

“Let us unite in this noble pursuit, working hand in hand to build a stronger, brighter Kwara.

“Your resilience and commitment have been the bedrock of our shared progress, and I commend you for your leadership role in shaping a vibrant Kwara South.

“Your dedication continues to inspire us all.

We have prioritized infrastructure to unlock economic potential and improve lives.

“I urge you to continue to support our efforts in all spheres, particularly in strengthening human security across the state.” On the spate of banditry, Governor AbdulRazaq said that: “We are sparing no resources to strengthen security and rout out criminal elements.

Security is a collective responsibility, and your partnership and support for the security agencies is vital in this monumental task.

“I urge vigilance at all times as our enemies have informants and enablers within us.

“Let us work together to unmask them and keep our communities completely safe and conducive for growth. At this point, I wholeheartedly acknowledge the community-driven initiatives and the sacrifices of everyone in this regard, including the council chairmen, traditional rulers, thought leaders, and our brave vigilantes. Our words are with the families of our heroes who died protecting us.”

Virtually all the speakers passed the verdict that poor representation of NASS members of Kwara South extraction is responsible for the stunted growth of the region.