When will we ‘say it loud, I am black and proud’?

Those who came into this

world from the 80s upwards

and are not into music, may not

know who James Brown was. He

was the quintessential musician

and showman; one of the best

performers of his generation. I

can almost imagine the nostalgic

smiles on the faces of those of my

generation as they remember JB

– the ‘hardest working man in

showbiz’ as he liked to call

himself – and his many hit songs.

At a point, almost all his songs

became hit songs and youths of

the 60s and 70s avidly collected

them irrespective of colour. Even

then, there were hits within hits.

And a song like ‘It’s a man’s

world’ will always be an

evergreen. He was more than a

musician however. He was also a

black icon who tried to use his

enormous influence to awake the

consciousness in Blacks all over

the world but especially in

America. His song ‘Say it loud, I

am black and proud’ was about

the ‘loudest’ of the

songs he used to

send his message of

black awareness.

I was probably

caught up in the

black consciousness

of the sixties and

seventies when I

wrote a poem titled

‘White is for leprosy’.

I was in my teens.

The poem was about

kids playing outside

in the park. The

black kids were so

proud of their

luxuriant black skin

that they saw the

‘paleness’ of the

white skin as a

disease. They

jokingly and

derisively pointed to the white

kids and asked a parent if the

white kids had leprosy. I had

never seen a leper before I wrote

the poem. All I knew was how the

Bible described a leper. The Good

Book said his skin was ‘as white

as snow’. Hence the title of the

poem. In my young mind, I was

hoping for the time when our

melanin rich skin would be seen as

an advantage rather than a

disadvantage; when those of the

black skin would pity rather than

envy those with the white skin. It

was a futuristic poem which

envisioned such a time when Blacks

would have come to their own in

the affairs of the

world and be more

confident of their

skin colour.

The poem was

written about fifty

years ago. It is sad

that nothing much

has changed in the

way the black skin

and what it covers

is regarded. It is

even sadder that

people of my

generation are not

likely to witness

any significant

change. The dream

for the future that

the poem was

wrapped around is

still a pipe dream.

Last year marked

another watershed

in the battle over race

discrimination with the killing of

George Floyd. Sports that had

significant black representative

forced the world to pause and

acknowledge the injustice Blacks

face on an everyday basis. This led

to some multinationals making

sympathetic noises and effecting

cosmetic changes. But nothing

fundamental has changed as the

recent shootings in America have

shown. In my mind, nothing

fundamental will change until

Blacks get more comfortable in their

own skin – forgive the pun- and stop

chasing the White calendar and

milestones. The narrative that

white is good and black is evil has

to be changed. The notion that only

Whites can define what civilisation

is has to be expunged. The mindset

that Blacks are inherently

inferior to Whites has to be

adjusted. None of these

assumptions is based on truth and

so must be challenged. The lie that

some White explorers discovered

Africa is just what it is; a lie. The

history of the world has always been

written by Whites. It is time for

Blacks to visit the past and begin

to write their own story.

We are told that civilisation

started from Africa. What happened

to that civilisation? Blacks had

learnt to fend for themselves

according to the dictates of the

time. They learnt to feed

themselves; they learnt to heal

themselves; they learnt what herbs

to use for difficult child births; they

learnt to defend themselves by

‘fortifying’ their bodies against the

weapons of their time – knives,

machete, arrows and Dane guns.

They developed their own

recreation and their art forms. But

it was in the area of spiritual

prowess that our forefathers had an

edge. They learnt the power of the

spoken word and used the power to

magical effects. They could speak to

the elements and be obeyed. Some

could disappear from a dangerous

scene and reappear elsewhere. Our

‘masters’ didn’t understand these

powers. And because they didn’t

understand, they feared them and

labelled them evil. We believed them

just because they said so. So we lost

our knowledge, we lost our mysticism,

we lost our potency, we lost our

spirituality, we lost our edge. We

allowed them to define good and evil

on their terms.

Despite the passage of time, our

leaders still look up to the West. It

must stop. Despite past

marginalisation and manipulation,

some of our people still believe in the

goodness of the West. It is wishful

thinking. We have to stop relying on

the West for our every need. It is a

beggarly mentality. We must look

inwards and develop those things that

are unique to us. Like a good chess

player, we must objectively appraise

our strengths and deploy them. We

must look at our assets and seek to

develop rather than exploit them. We

must seek to feed ourselves and

educate our minds. All other forms of

‘civilisation’ will follow. The earlier we

can wean ourselves off age-old

attachments, the better for the Black

race. The first battle to be won is the

battle of the mind – our minds have

to be at the right place – and we

desperately need the set of leaders

who can help us achieve this. For

Blacks all over the world to be

respected, Africa as a continent must

earn respect.

One can imagine for example how

Blacks all over the world would feel if

the most efficacious Covid-19

medicine or vaccine was developed in

Africa by Africans. It would have been

a defining moment. Instead, we are

typically waiting for the West to heal

itself and send the left-over crumbs

to us. Or worse, we are waiting for

them to tell us why we have survived

the worst of the virus when it has

brought the rest of the world,

especially the ‘mighty West’, to its

knees. Why can’t we tell our own

Covid-19 story?

