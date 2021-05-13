Breaking News
We raised N800m through Covid-19 Response Fund — Ogun govt

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Thursday assured that he would neither slash workers’ salaries nor reverse the recently signed minimum wage in the state inspite of the harsh economic realities in the country. Abiodun gave the assurance in Abeokuta during the breaking of the fast (Iftar) with the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta. The governor stated that his administration would continue to be creative in its bid to make the state economically viable and financially strong to be able to perform its responsibilities to the citizens. “ I was watching on television where I saw one of my brother governors say that his state might have to reverse on the minimum wage. “We are very creative on the issue of financing and I want to assure you that Ogun will not reverse on minimum wage,” he said. The governor also assured that the local government polls scheduled to hold on July 24 across the state would be free and fair to all. “The election will not be skewed in favour of the rullng APC. “We will not share political positions among men and women who are party faithfuls during the elections, but promote equal participation. “We must be consistent and show that we have learnt from other people’s lessons and that are a product of democracy. “We have done primaries when somebody else did not want primaries and subjected ourselves to the party process and we evolved through that process which was later confirmed by the general elections despite all odds. “Let us make sure that whatever process we adopt is democratic. We must be seen as true progressive democrats. “When it comes to a process like this, what we need to do is to encourage our members to come forward and participate. “We will vote for them, but we are not going to share it and say because they are our members, they should take it on platter of gold. “No, that will be undemocratic. We are not going to do that because it will be unfair,” he said. Speaking on security, Abiodun disclosed that his administration would soon re-launch the OPMESA, which according to him, has recently been resuscitated after years of neglect by the immediate past administration. He added that any act of insecurity would be viewed as a sabotage against its government’s plans to grow the economy of the state. “We are taking the issue of security very seriously and be assured that we are doing everything humanly possible on this because Ogun is the industrial hub of Nigeria. “Any act of insecurity is a sabotage against our plans to make our state very viable economically and we are going to fight it with everything at our disposal. “OPMESA has gone for so many years because the previous administration did not take it very seriously, so, the federal government withdrew it. “But I went after that initiative and I got the Chief of Army Staff to finally approve it because like I said to him, I don’t know of other states, but my state, I cannot afford insecurity,” he said. While restating his administration’s commitment to make the state safe for the residents, Abiodun urged he people of the state to be prayerful and be observant of their environment, saying that “security agents are as good as the intelligence they gathered”. Earlier in his remarks, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in Ogun, Mr Yemi Sanusi, commended Abiodun for embarking on massive road rehabilitation and re-construction across the state. He also lauded him for attracting more members into the party, particularly, bigwigs from other political parties. Two former deputy governors of the state, Mr Segun Adesegun and Sen. Adegbenga Kaka, who also attended the event, commended the governor for his effort at making the state more attractive for investors. Adewunmi Onanuga, a lawmaker, representing Remo Constituency at the House of Representatives, commended the governor for his developmental agenda in the state. She, however, called on the governor to give women more opportunities to represent their people at the grassroots.
By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that over N800 million was raised by the state’s Covid-19 Response Fund.

Akeredolu stated this at the official commissioning of the Molecular Biology Laboratory of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, in Ondo.

The governor had earlier commissioned the university’s School of Public Health in Bolorunduro area of the state.
While commending the donors during the Covid-19 pandemic, the governor said: “The funds from development partners channelled through the Federal Government assisted us in appropriately equipping this laboratory.

“I hereby express my gratitude and that of our government to all who have contributed towards making the dream of establishing this Molecular Biology Laboratory a reality.

“In particular, I want to thank the members of the Ondo State Covid-19 Response Fund who successfully raised the funds for the construction of this laboratory.

“I sincerely thank all corporate organisations, Non-Governmental groups and individuals who contributed generously to the Ondo State Covid-19 Response Fund.
“The new laboratory is unique within the state system in the sense that it will not only provide diagnostic services but will also contribute to expanding the frontiers of knowledge.

“We hope that just like the African Centre for Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases of the Redeemers University, Ede, UNIMED’s Centre will provide high quality services, serve as the reference centre for the diagnosis of highly infectious viral diseases for the state and beyond, and generate high-quality scientific publications.

“It is gratifying to know that UNIMED has already established a partnership with the Centre at the Redeemers University.

“We are on a mission to better the lives of our people and move the state to a higher plane,” he said.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi said the institution has identified five strategic pillars for advancing the academic mission of the university and for its strategic positioning within the national and regional setting in the current clime.

Fatusi said they include Public Health, Herbal Medicine and Drug Production, Medical Rehabilitation, Health Professions Education and Molecular Biosciences.

The Molecular Biology Laboratory, according to him, “is a key facility in our vision to utilise molecular biosciences to drive health research and training as well as boost quality health care delivery.

“Our newly established Centre for Molecular Biosciences and Medical Genomics aims to be a centre of excellence that inspires the next generation of scientists and physicians through collaborative research and training in molecular biology, biochemistry, bioinformatics, genetics, molecular medicine, genomic technologies, nanobiotechnology, statistics and epidemiology, to increase understanding, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of human diseases,” he said.

The VC also said: “Among others, this new Molecular Biology laboratory will facilitate the diagnosis of Covid-19, Lassa fever, and several other deadly infections.”

Governor Akeredolu while commissioning the institution’s School of Public Health said that the research output of the school will also help us in addressing some of the major health problems confronting our population, as well as develop models for effective health service delivery at facility and community levels.

He said: “The school will, no doubt, also further UNIMED’s innovative engagement in community-based health services and promote public health services in its host community and beyond.”

