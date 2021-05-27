VIDEO, PHOTOS: Sen Grace Bent, Kemi Olunloyo, Susan Ade-Coker, others turn up for birthday celebration of Fani-Kayode’s sons

Kindly Share This Story:

On Tuesday, May 25th, former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and his partner, Queen Nerita Ezenwa, the 2019 Queen of Aso International hosted the 3rd birthday celebration of his sons and triplets; Ragnar, Aiden and Liam at his Abuja residence.

The day kicked off with a prayer session from powerful men of God led by Rev. Bayo Oladeji, the spokesman of CAN alongside Rev Emmanuel Omata and Rev Emmanuel Olorumagba.

The celebrants then proceeded to un-wrapping their numerous gifts in the company of their dad and their elder brother, Prince Aragorn-Fani Kayode who was the little ‘chairman of the occasion’.

The kids, their friends and the entire Fani-Kayode household had a swell time all through the day welcoming guests, partying and truly celebrating the day with the celebrants in the company of some of the most powerful and respected women in Abuja amidst tight security.

Chief Fani-Kayode’s elder son Nicholas Oyinemi Endeley also played a major role in organising the befitting event as well as, Queen Morgana, Angela Elias, Esther Kwata Daniels and Bukola Lawal

Others in attendance include Senator Grace Bent, Dr Kemi Olunloyo, Susan Ade-Coker, Lucy Akumabo, Ngozi Ezeani, Amina Gumi.

