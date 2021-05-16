Unveiling Mimi Whyte, entrepreneur, skin therapist

Kindly Share This Story:

The cosmetics and personal care industry globally generates an estimated annual turnover of around US$400 billion. Over the last 20 years the industry has grown on average 4,5 percent annually.

Research indicates Nigeria’s cosmetics industry is valued at $3,4 billion and continually growing. Little wonder, many investors have found the sector a veritable avenue for harvests. But one brand that seems to be getting it right is Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa which was established officially in the year 2012 by a delectable entrepreneur named Mimi Chizoba Whyte

Since berthing in 2012 Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa by Mimi Whyt Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa by Mimi Whyte has changed not only the landscape but the narrative concerning skincare and therapy. Mimi Whyte, the brain behind the brand, didn’t come to the industry to exploit a business opportunity but rather to fulfill a need.

Unlike many in the business who are merely businesswomen the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa has had several training in skincare, both locally and internationally of which she has Aesthetics and skin therapy.

Hear her : “I’m an internationally licensed Aesthetician and skin therapist so I consult with clients on what products or treatment services they will need to achieve a healthy glowing skin. Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa is an Aesthetic spa that provides both skin care products and several treatment services for all skin types to help treat , even out and glow the skin. We have got Aesthetic Hollywood most sought after machines on ground to help tackle and battle all types of skin issues to reveal a more flawless glowing skin .”

“So trust me when I say every man or woman that visits us leaves very happy. Also taking care of the skin is a major deal and we treat all forms of skin issues which includes stretchmarks, uneven skin tone, acne , sun damage , dark & burnt knuckles , highly damaged skin from using products which harmful chemicals etc .So we have got loads of clients all over Nigeria and the world. As we are the best in the game ,” she added.

For Mimi Whyte, establishing Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa is a thing of passion as the seed was long planted in her. As a young woman she also suffered skin issues and thus empathizing and treating people with skin problems was a personal resolve that grew into burning desire.

“I have always had a passion for this , there’s this inner joy I feel helping everyone treat or solve their skin issues . Growing up I use to be the one in the house to help my sisters , aunties or friends get products to close out their spots , acne Etc.. So for me, it’s a thing of passion and I’m glad I have been able to boost confidence levels and change lives. I even have clients who have given me gifts just to say ‘thank you’ for helping them restore their confidence,” she said brimming with joy.

Mimi Whyte declares that nothing gives her more joy than seeing happiness on the faces of their clients, after the transformations her products have brought.

“Our major achievements will be the joy on our clients’ faces from their wonderful reviews and transformations after using our products or coming in for our treatment services. Some people have tried a lot of other products that didn’t work and after they use ours they experience amazing results. So that’s the joy for me. As I also started this business due to the fact that I once battled acne issues for a long time and my parents bought different products and tried everything in the books for me that didn’t work and on my own I sourced, made researches and then was able to produce a product that cleared my face. So I understand the frustration that comes with it .

