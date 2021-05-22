Tinubu mourns Attahiru, others

Tinubu noted that the army and the nation would miss the late Attahiru’s excellent character and fine leadership, especially at this moment when the fight against terrorism and banditry in many parts of the nation was still ongoing.

He said that their untimely and sad departure hurts.

“Lt. Gen. Attahiru and the others were stalwarts and brave soldiers , who dedicated their career, and now their very lives in the service of this nation and toward the realisation of the noble aspirations this nation represents.

“Lt. Gen. Attahiru, just like the others, involved in this tragic incident, served his country with zeal and vigour.

” He was known as a soldier’s soldier,” he said.

He added that everyone must gird themselves and finish the job to which the deceased military officers dedicated and gave their lives for.

“Let us remember these brave patriots not with our tears but by achieving victory over the terrorism and violence that seek to rob our nation of its finest destiny.

“Let this unfortunate accident not deter us but spur us and our valiant military to continue to defend this land from violence and evil,” the APC leader said

Tinubu said all fallen soldiers would all be remembered for their meritorious service to the country.

He said: “We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never truly repay except by defeating the violent challenges that now confront us.”

Tinubu extended his condolences to the Nigerian Army, the Defence Headquarters and families of the deceased military officers over the unfortunate incident.

He prayed that God grant their families the fortitude to bear this loss.

“I pray for a repose of the souls of these men and also pray that God grant the families of these brave officers the fortitude to bear this loss.

“This tragedy reminds us all, once again, of the great patriotism of the brave men and officers , who put their lives at risk in defence of our fatherland.

“Let us recommit ourselves to appreciating, supporting and encouraging them at all times,” he said.